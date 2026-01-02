Left Menu

BJP Secures Uncontested Victory in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi-Nizampur Polls

Six BJP candidates have been elected unopposed in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation polls after the withdrawal of nominations. The BJP's success parallels trends in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, where the Mahayuti alliance is also gaining seats uncontested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 02-01-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 17:55 IST
Six candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been declared elected unopposed in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) elections after a thorough scrutiny of nomination papers. This development was announced by the BJP's Bhiwandi city unit chief, Harshal Patil, on Friday.

The successful candidates include Paresh Chandrakant Chowgule, Sumit Purushottam Patil, Ashwini Sunny Futankar, Deepa Deepak Madhvi, Abushah Lallan Sheikh, and Bharti Hanuman Chaudhary. The unopposed victory follows the scrutiny and withdrawal of other nomination forms ahead of the January 15 polls.

This trend of uncontested victories mirrors those observed in the neighboring Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, where the Mahayuti alliance has secured several seats without contest. The BJP's early wins solidify its position in the Bhiwandi elections, with formal election certificates to be issued by returning officers on the polling day.

