U.S. Dollar Begins 2026 Strong: Market Dynamics and Central Bank Decisions Await

The U.S. dollar kicked off 2026 on a positive note after struggling against a basket of major currencies last year. Despite lighter trading due to market holidays in Japan and China, the dollar's performance reflects narrowing interest rate differentials and ongoing uncertainty regarding U.S. fiscal policies and Federal Reserve independence.

The euro fell by 0.2% as eurozone manufacturing activity hit a nine-month low, while Sterling's value remained robust. Traders await key U.S. economic data releases next week for insights into labor market health and potential Federal Reserve rate adjustments.

Attention is also drawn to who President Trump will select as the next Federal Reserve chair, a decision anticipated to impact monetary policy. As the yen remains near a 10-month low, investors are cautious of Japan's fiscal expansion strategy under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Meanwhile, the Australian and New Zealand dollars begin 2026 with gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)