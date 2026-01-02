Left Menu

Affle Appoints Sameer Sondhi as Dual-role CEO for North America

Affle, a global tech company known for AI-driven mobile advertising, has appointed Sameer Sondhi as CEO for North America and Chief Strategic Investments Officer. Sameer, with extensive adtech experience, will drive expansion and investments, supporting Affle's ambitious vision for 10x growth in its third decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 02-01-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 17:54 IST
Affle, a leading global technology company specializing in AI-powered mobile advertising, has announced a strategic appointment of Sameer Sondhi as Chief Executive Officer for North America. In a dual role capacity, Sondhi will also serve as the Chief Strategic Investments Officer, ushering in a new era for the company.

With a remarkable background in global adtech and digital media, Sondhi is expected to spearhead Affle's expansion in North America and drive new strategic investments aligned with the company's ambitious 3i vision for significant growth. His previous roles include senior positions at Verve and InMobi, where he successfully scaled revenue and expanded market reach globally.

The appointment comes at a crucial juncture in Affle's growth journey, with the company aiming to deepen its impact in developed markets. Affle Chairperson and CEO Anuj Khanna Sohum expressed enthusiasm about Sondhi's leadership, hailing his deep understanding and long-term commitment to the company's vision and culture.

