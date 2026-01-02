Tragic Blaze Strikes Crans-Montana Ski Resort
A devastating fire at a New Year’s Eve party in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana left around 40 dead and over 100 injured. The fire broke out in a crowded bar, with severe burns complicating victim identification. The Italian golfer Emanuele Galeppini was the first identified victim.
A devastating fire claimed the lives of close to 40 individuals at a New Year's Eve celebration in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Investigators are faced with the challenging task of identifying the victims, many of whom suffered severe burns, while the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the ski resort community, where parents and officials anxiously seek information about missing loved ones. Italian international golfer Emanuele Galeppini, only 16, has been confirmed as one of the casualties in this profound loss.
Reports indicate the fire ignited when decorative sparklers set the bar's ceiling alight. Surviving attendees recount the chaos as they struggled to escape. Authorities continue diligent efforts to provide answers and support to those affected.
