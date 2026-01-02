Left Menu

Tragic Blaze Strikes Crans-Montana Ski Resort

A devastating fire at a New Year’s Eve party in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana left around 40 dead and over 100 injured. The fire broke out in a crowded bar, with severe burns complicating victim identification. The Italian golfer Emanuele Galeppini was the first identified victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 17:55 IST
Tragic Blaze Strikes Crans-Montana Ski Resort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating fire claimed the lives of close to 40 individuals at a New Year's Eve celebration in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Investigators are faced with the challenging task of identifying the victims, many of whom suffered severe burns, while the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the ski resort community, where parents and officials anxiously seek information about missing loved ones. Italian international golfer Emanuele Galeppini, only 16, has been confirmed as one of the casualties in this profound loss.

Reports indicate the fire ignited when decorative sparklers set the bar's ceiling alight. Surviving attendees recount the chaos as they struggled to escape. Authorities continue diligent efforts to provide answers and support to those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Social Media Firms Face Government Crackdown on Obscene Content

Social Media Firms Face Government Crackdown on Obscene Content

 India
2
Himachal's Swift Move: Fast-Tracking Land Partition Cases

Himachal's Swift Move: Fast-Tracking Land Partition Cases

 India
3
Force Motors Drives into Strong Sales Performance with a 49% Boost

Force Motors Drives into Strong Sales Performance with a 49% Boost

 India
4
IIT Madras Pioneers Global Expansion with IITM Global Initiative

IIT Madras Pioneers Global Expansion with IITM Global Initiative

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026