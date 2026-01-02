Railway Shakeup: Division Heads Transferred Following Major Incidents

The Railway Ministry has taken decisive action following two major incidents affecting rail services in India. Just days after a train derailment and an averted collision, the ministry has transferred the divisional heads of the Eastern and Northern Railway divisions.

The derailment involved eight wagons of a goods train in Jamui, Bihar, disrupting the Howrah–Patna–Delhi route. Though there were no casualties, the incident caused notable financial losses. The head of the Asansol division, Ms. Vinita Srivastava, will be moved to the West Central Railway, with a new caretaker appointment in place.

In a separate order, the divisional head of Moradabad has also been reassigned following a near-miss between a passenger and a freight train in Uttar Pradesh. A signal maintainer, deemed responsible for the near-collision, faced suspension, while the station master's suspension was lifted after a day.

(With inputs from agencies.)