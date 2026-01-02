Tragedy in Crans-Montana: New Year’s Party Turns Deadly

An inferno at Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana transformed a New Year's Eve celebration into a devastating tragedy, leaving 40 dead and injuring 119. The local prosecutor indicates that sparkler candles carried too close to the ceiling insulation likely ignited the lethal blaze, although investigations are ongoing.

Authorities are diligently working to identify the victims, as severe burns have complicated the process. As of yet, 113 injured individuals have been identified, including nationals from Switzerland, France, Italy, and several other countries. The death toll may rise, given the severity of some injuries.

Distressed friends and family are issuing pleas for information about the missing, while dozens gather to pay respects at the scene. International efforts are underway to assist victims transported to specialist burn units across Europe. The incident has left the ski resort community in shock.

(With inputs from agencies.)