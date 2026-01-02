Punjab's Aviation Expansion: A Catalyst for Growth
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann urged the expansion of international flights from Mohali's Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport to boost jobs, trade, tourism, and investment. Speaking at an event with Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL), Mann emphasized improved global connectivity to enhance economic growth and attract investors.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has advocated for increased international flight operations from Mohali's Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, a move he believes will drive job creation, trade, tourism, and investment in the state.
Addressing a gathering where Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) handed over an interim dividend of Rs 19 crore to the Punjab government, Mann highlighted the airport's expansion as a testament to the robust partnership between the Centre and the state.
Mann emphasized that enhanced global connectivity will facilitate easier travel for entrepreneurs and industrialists while providing new employment opportunities for Punjab's youth. The move is expected to attract global investors, spurring industrial growth and economic activity in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh: India's Leading Investment Hub
Venezuela's Oil Diplomacy: Maduro Opens Doors to U.S. Investment Amidst Tensions
Govt Launches Key NIRYAT PROTSAHAN Measures to Boost MSME Exports, Trade Finance
Steady Climb: Nepal's Tourism Bounces Back Post-Pandemic
India Strengthens Electronics Manufacturing with Massive Investment Boost