Punjab's Aviation Expansion: A Catalyst for Growth

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has advocated for increased international flight operations from Mohali's Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, a move he believes will drive job creation, trade, tourism, and investment in the state.

Addressing a gathering where Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) handed over an interim dividend of Rs 19 crore to the Punjab government, Mann highlighted the airport's expansion as a testament to the robust partnership between the Centre and the state.

Mann emphasized that enhanced global connectivity will facilitate easier travel for entrepreneurs and industrialists while providing new employment opportunities for Punjab's youth. The move is expected to attract global investors, spurring industrial growth and economic activity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)