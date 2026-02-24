Left Menu

Delhi: Man dies at police station due to medical complications

A 62-year-old man died after developing medical complications at the Pul Prahladpur police station in southeast Delhi, where he was taken to after a quarrel with his relatives over a long-standing property dispute, officials said on Tuesday. At the police station, Shamsher Singh continued to yell at his brother and nephews.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 10:18 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 10:18 IST
Delhi: Man dies at police station due to medical complications
  • Country:
  • India

A 62-year-old man died after developing medical complications at the Pul Prahladpur police station in southeast Delhi, where he was taken to after a quarrel with his relatives over a long-standing property dispute, officials said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Shamsher Singh, a resident of Mittal Colony in the area. According to police, five PCR calls were received around 3 pm on Monday, reporting a quarrel over a property in the area. ''On reaching the spot, police found two groups of the same family engaged in a heated altercation over a property dispute between Shamsher Singh and his brother Arjun Singh. The parties were taken to the police station in separate vehicles,'' a senior police officer said. ''At the police station, Shamsher Singh continued to yell at his brother and nephews. However, after some time, he started feeling uneasy and lay down. Noticing his condition, police rushed him to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he died during treatment,'' the officer said. Singh had a history of hypertension and coronary artery disease, and recent medical records indicated a 100 per cent blockage of the left anterior descending artery, the officials said. Police said the matter is being reported to the judicial magistrate and the National Human Rights Commission in keeping with the prescribed protocol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bengal SIR: SC allows deployment of judicial officers from Jharkhand, Odisha for claim verification

Bengal SIR: SC allows deployment of judicial officers from Jharkhand, Odisha...

 India
2
Cabinet may approve pacts with Germany, Canada for critical minerals cooperation

Cabinet may approve pacts with Germany, Canada for critical minerals coopera...

 India
3
Road crash in UP's Kaushambi leaves two truck drivers dead

Road crash in UP's Kaushambi leaves two truck drivers dead

 India
4
South Korea's Hyundai Motor warns US tariff pressure may intensify despite Supreme Court ruling

South Korea's Hyundai Motor warns US tariff pressure may intensify despite S...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026