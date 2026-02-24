Delhi: Man dies at police station due to medical complications

A 62-year-old man died after developing medical complications at the Pul Prahladpur police station in southeast Delhi, where he was taken to after a quarrel with his relatives over a long-standing property dispute, officials said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Shamsher Singh, a resident of Mittal Colony in the area. According to police, five PCR calls were received around 3 pm on Monday, reporting a quarrel over a property in the area. ''On reaching the spot, police found two groups of the same family engaged in a heated altercation over a property dispute between Shamsher Singh and his brother Arjun Singh. The parties were taken to the police station in separate vehicles,'' a senior police officer said. ''At the police station, Shamsher Singh continued to yell at his brother and nephews. However, after some time, he started feeling uneasy and lay down. Noticing his condition, police rushed him to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he died during treatment,'' the officer said. Singh had a history of hypertension and coronary artery disease, and recent medical records indicated a 100 per cent blockage of the left anterior descending artery, the officials said. Police said the matter is being reported to the judicial magistrate and the National Human Rights Commission in keeping with the prescribed protocol.

