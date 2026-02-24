Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Rob Jetten on assuming charge as prime minister of the Netherlands and said he was looking forward to working closely with him to add further momentum to the growing ties between the two countries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 10:20 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 10:20 IST
PM Modi congratulates new PM of the Netherlands
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Rob Jetten on assuming charge as prime minister of the Netherlands and said he was looking forward to working closely with him to add further momentum to the growing ties between the two countries. Jetten, the youngest prime minister of the Netherlands, assumed office on Monday. ''Congratulations Mr. Rob Jetten on assuming office of the Prime Minister of the Netherlands. India and the Netherlands share an extensive relationship across diverse sectors. I look forward to working closely with you to add further momentum to the growing ties between our two countries and people,'' Modi wrote on X. Jetten, 38, heads a three-party administration made up of his centrist D66, the centre-right Christian Democrats and the centre-right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy.

