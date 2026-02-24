Body of woman found on railway track in Kochi

An unidentified woman, aged approximately 40, was found dead near the railway tracks in Vyttila here on Tuesday. Police suspect the woman may have been murdered and the body dumped near the railway track. A mobile phone was recovered from the vicinity of the spot, and an investigation to identify the deceased is underway, Maradu Police said. The body was found close to a bridge pillar adjoining the unused railway track. Police have completed the inquest proceedings, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted soon. ''We are not ruling out the possibility of murder. It can be ascertained after receiving the post mortem report,'' a police officer added.

