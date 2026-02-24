Left Menu

Body of woman found on railway track in Kochi

Police suspect the woman may have been murdered and the body dumped near the railway track. Police have completed the inquest proceedings, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted soon. It can be ascertained after receiving the post mortem report, a police officer added.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 24-02-2026 10:21 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 10:21 IST
Body of woman found on railway track in Kochi
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified woman, aged approximately 40, was found dead near the railway tracks in Vyttila here on Tuesday. Police suspect the woman may have been murdered and the body dumped near the railway track. A mobile phone was recovered from the vicinity of the spot, and an investigation to identify the deceased is underway, Maradu Police said. The body was found close to a bridge pillar adjoining the unused railway track. Police have completed the inquest proceedings, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted soon. ''We are not ruling out the possibility of murder. It can be ascertained after receiving the post mortem report,'' a police officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-Trump's immigration enforcement record so far, by the numbers

FACTBOX-Trump's immigration enforcement record so far, by the numbers

 Global
2
FACTBOX-A year of upheaval sets the stage for Trump’s State of the Union address

FACTBOX-A year of upheaval sets the stage for Trump’s State of the Union add...

 Global
3
Bengal SIR: SC allows deployment of judicial officers from Jharkhand, Odisha for claim verification

Bengal SIR: SC allows deployment of judicial officers from Jharkhand, Odisha...

 India
4
Cabinet may approve pacts with Germany, Canada for critical minerals cooperation

Cabinet may approve pacts with Germany, Canada for critical minerals coopera...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026