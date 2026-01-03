Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Four Lives in Arizona

A devastating helicopter crash occurred Friday in the mountainous region near Telegraph Canyon, Arizona, resulting in the tragic deaths of four individuals aboard. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office reported the incident approximately 64 miles east of Phoenix, occurring around 11 am.

Among the deceased were the 59-year-old pilot, two 21-year-old women, and a 22-year-old woman, all fatally injured in the crash. Authorities have conveyed their condolences to the victims' families during this difficult time.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have initiated investigations to determine the circumstances that led to the accident. Flight operations were briefly restricted over the crash site for safety precautions. The ill-fated flight originated from Queen Creek airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)