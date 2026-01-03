Gandhinagar Grapples with Suspected Typhoid Outbreak
A surge in suspected typhoid cases at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital has led to 104 admissions, prompting officials to enhance treatment and monitoring. Steps are being taken to ensure patient care, with a door-to-door survey detecting unsafe drinking water as a possible cause.
- Country:
- India
In Gandhinagar, an alarming rise in suspected typhoid cases has seen 104 patients, including children, admitted to the Civil Hospital. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi reviewed the situation on Saturday.
The hospital, experiencing a spike in cases over the last three days, has coordinated with officials to fortify treatment and ensure adequate facilities for patients and their families. A dedicated medical team of 22 doctors has been assembled.
The outbreak has led to a door-to-door survey after water samples indicated the contamination of local drinking supplies. Authorities have urged residents to consume boiled water and rely on home-cooked meals for safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
