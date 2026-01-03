Crisis in Caracas: U.S. Strikes Topple Maduro

The United States launched a dramatic military intervention in Venezuela, successfully removing President Nicolas Maduro from power. According to President Donald Trump, the operation marks Washington's most direct involvement in Latin America since the 1989 Panama invasion. Maduro, alleged to run a 'narco-state,' claims the U.S. seeks control over Venezuela's vast oil reserves.

This bold move has rekindled painful memories of past U.S. interventions in the region, as Venezuelan authorities announced civilian and military casualties. Venezuela's Vice President, Delcy Rodriguez, demanded immediate proof of life for Maduro and his wife. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino condemned the intervention, appealing to Venezuelans to unite against foreign forces.

The global community has reacted strongly, with allies like Russia and Iran denouncing the attack as a violation of sovereignty. As events unfold, questions arise about the political impact in the U.S., especially amid legal uncertainties around the intervention's justifications. Meanwhile, oil prices are expected to fluctuate due to market uncertainties.