Crisis in Caracas: U.S. Strikes Topple Maduro

The United States has launched a large-scale military intervention in Venezuela, removing President Nicolas Maduro from power. This unprecedented action, the most significant in Latin America since Panama in 1989, has drawn global condemnation and could lead to significant political and economic repercussions.

Updated: 03-01-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States launched a dramatic military intervention in Venezuela, successfully removing President Nicolas Maduro from power. According to President Donald Trump, the operation marks Washington's most direct involvement in Latin America since the 1989 Panama invasion. Maduro, alleged to run a 'narco-state,' claims the U.S. seeks control over Venezuela's vast oil reserves.

This bold move has rekindled painful memories of past U.S. interventions in the region, as Venezuelan authorities announced civilian and military casualties. Venezuela's Vice President, Delcy Rodriguez, demanded immediate proof of life for Maduro and his wife. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino condemned the intervention, appealing to Venezuelans to unite against foreign forces.

The global community has reacted strongly, with allies like Russia and Iran denouncing the attack as a violation of sovereignty. As events unfold, questions arise about the political impact in the U.S., especially amid legal uncertainties around the intervention's justifications. Meanwhile, oil prices are expected to fluctuate due to market uncertainties.

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

