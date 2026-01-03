China's Anti-Corruption Sweep: A Record Year of Detention

In an unprecedented move, China detained 65 deputy ministerial level officials in 2025, recording a significant increase of 12 per cent compared to the previous year. This is part of the extensive anti-corruption campaign initiated by President Xi Jinping.

High-ranking officials, including provincial leaders, senior administrators, and financial regulators, were among those apprehended. This campaign has resulted in the punishment of over a million officials, demonstrating its vast scope and intensity.

President Xi, now in his third term, views corruption as the gravest threat to the party. Observers believe the campaign aids in reinforcing Xi's authority within the party and military sectors.

