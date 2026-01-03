Left Menu

China's Anti-Corruption Sweep: A Record Year of Detention

In 2025, China detained a record 65 deputy ministerial level officials, marking a 12 per cent increase from the previous year as part of President Xi Jinping's ongoing anti-corruption campaign. The campaign has seen numerous senior officials across various sectors detained, strengthening Xi's grip on power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 03-01-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 17:45 IST
China's Anti-Corruption Sweep: A Record Year of Detention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In an unprecedented move, China detained 65 deputy ministerial level officials in 2025, recording a significant increase of 12 per cent compared to the previous year. This is part of the extensive anti-corruption campaign initiated by President Xi Jinping.

High-ranking officials, including provincial leaders, senior administrators, and financial regulators, were among those apprehended. This campaign has resulted in the punishment of over a million officials, demonstrating its vast scope and intensity.

President Xi, now in his third term, views corruption as the gravest threat to the party. Observers believe the campaign aids in reinforcing Xi's authority within the party and military sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela Crisis

Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela ...

 France
2
Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

 India
3
Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit

Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit

 India
4
Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026