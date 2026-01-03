China's Anti-Corruption Sweep: A Record Year of Detention
In 2025, China detained a record 65 deputy ministerial level officials, marking a 12 per cent increase from the previous year as part of President Xi Jinping's ongoing anti-corruption campaign. The campaign has seen numerous senior officials across various sectors detained, strengthening Xi's grip on power.
In an unprecedented move, China detained 65 deputy ministerial level officials in 2025, recording a significant increase of 12 per cent compared to the previous year. This is part of the extensive anti-corruption campaign initiated by President Xi Jinping.
High-ranking officials, including provincial leaders, senior administrators, and financial regulators, were among those apprehended. This campaign has resulted in the punishment of over a million officials, demonstrating its vast scope and intensity.
President Xi, now in his third term, views corruption as the gravest threat to the party. Observers believe the campaign aids in reinforcing Xi's authority within the party and military sectors.
