Chouhan Urges Strategic Budget Use to Boost Agriculture

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed state agriculture ministers, urging them to adopt a strategic approach to budget utilization. He cautioned that delays in spending allotted funds can lead to financial losses for states and affect the timely release of central instalments.

During the review meeting, Chouhan emphasized that states must use their budget allocations before March to bypass administrative hurdles that could impede program implementation. He highlighted the importance of prompt fund utilization to support schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) and Krishonnati Yojana (KY).

Chouhan called for accurate verification of eligible farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme, broader coverage under crop insurance, and timely claim resolutions. He also stressed ensuring seed and fertilizer availability and enhancing coordination between central and state governments to strengthen the agriculture sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)