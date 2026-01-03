Left Menu

Chouhan Urges Strategic Budget Use to Boost Agriculture

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges states to strategically utilize budgets promptly to avoid losing central funds, emphasizing proper fund deployment to overcome administrative delays and propel scheme implementations such as PM-KISAN, crop insurance, and seed availability.

Updated: 03-01-2026 17:39 IST
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed state agriculture ministers, urging them to adopt a strategic approach to budget utilization. He cautioned that delays in spending allotted funds can lead to financial losses for states and affect the timely release of central instalments.

During the review meeting, Chouhan emphasized that states must use their budget allocations before March to bypass administrative hurdles that could impede program implementation. He highlighted the importance of prompt fund utilization to support schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) and Krishonnati Yojana (KY).

Chouhan called for accurate verification of eligible farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme, broader coverage under crop insurance, and timely claim resolutions. He also stressed ensuring seed and fertilizer availability and enhancing coordination between central and state governments to strengthen the agriculture sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

