Left Menu

Debate Heats Up Over Gig Economy: Goyal Defends Flexible Model

Amid debates on gig workers' conditions, Zomato owner Deepinder Goyal defends the flexible scheduling and benefits of gig work. Despite protests and calls for change, he emphasizes financial growth and working conditions, while recent regulations aim to improve gig workers' social security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 13:00 IST
Debate Heats Up Over Gig Economy: Goyal Defends Flexible Model
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tensions over gig economy conditions, Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Eternal, which owns Zomato and Blinkit, has defended the current gig work model. Despite ongoing protests by gig workers' unions for better payouts and conditions, Goyal argues that flexible schedules and welfare benefits make gig work a significant income source for many. He cited a 10.9% increase in average earnings per hour for Zomato delivery partners in 2025 compared to 2024.

Goyal maintains that the 10-minute delivery model does not pressure riders unduly, although some internet users have accused riders of unsafe driving to meet deadlines. The Gig & Platform Services Workers' Union has urged the government to end rapid delivery mandates for safety and improve overall regulations in the gig sector.

New labor reforms, including social security coverage for gig workers, have been introduced, reflecting government's steps toward securing gig workers' rights. With 12.7 million gig workers present in India and expectations to rise to 23.5 million by 2029-30, the conversation over gig economy protections continues to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Telangana Abolishes Controversial Two-Child Norm for Local Polls

Telangana Abolishes Controversial Two-Child Norm for Local Polls

 India
2
CJI Surya Kant Lays Foundation for Judicial Infrastructure Boost in Bihar

CJI Surya Kant Lays Foundation for Judicial Infrastructure Boost in Bihar

 India
3
Explosive Tensions: U.S. Strikes in Venezuela Amid Conflict Over Resources

Explosive Tensions: U.S. Strikes in Venezuela Amid Conflict Over Resources

 Global
4
IndiGo Boosts Regional Connectivity with Puducherry Expansion

IndiGo Boosts Regional Connectivity with Puducherry Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026