Debate Heats Up Over Gig Economy: Goyal Defends Flexible Model

Amid rising tensions over gig economy conditions, Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Eternal, which owns Zomato and Blinkit, has defended the current gig work model. Despite ongoing protests by gig workers' unions for better payouts and conditions, Goyal argues that flexible schedules and welfare benefits make gig work a significant income source for many. He cited a 10.9% increase in average earnings per hour for Zomato delivery partners in 2025 compared to 2024.

Goyal maintains that the 10-minute delivery model does not pressure riders unduly, although some internet users have accused riders of unsafe driving to meet deadlines. The Gig & Platform Services Workers' Union has urged the government to end rapid delivery mandates for safety and improve overall regulations in the gig sector.

New labor reforms, including social security coverage for gig workers, have been introduced, reflecting government's steps toward securing gig workers' rights. With 12.7 million gig workers present in India and expectations to rise to 23.5 million by 2029-30, the conversation over gig economy protections continues to evolve.

