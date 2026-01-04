Senegal Secures Quarter-Finals Spot with Thrilling Comeback

In an impressive comeback, Senegal overcame an early setback to defeat Sudan 3-1 in their Africa Cup of Nations encounter, securing a spot in the quarter-finals. Midfielder Pape Gueye played a pivotal role with two goals, reversing Sudan's initial lead with precision and determination before halftime.

The game, held at the Grande Stade Tangier, showcased Senegal's prowess, despite Sudan's early surprise strike by Aamir Abdallah. The Sudanese side's goal briefly unsettled the 2021 champions, but Senegal's resilience shone through as they regained control and dominated possession.

Senegal's Ibrahima Mbaye, at just 17, sealed the match with a late goal, further cementing his place in history as one of the tournament's youngest scorers. Senegal now eagerly await their quarter-final clash against either Mali or Tunisia, set to take place in Casablanca on Friday.