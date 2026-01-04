Venezuela's New Dawn: Global Celebrations Mark Fall of Maduro

In a seismic political shift, Venezuelan migrants across the globe celebrated as President Nicolas Maduro's regime was ousted. The event, spearheaded by the U.S., was marked by celebrations in cities ranging from Santiago to Madrid. The move signals hope for the vast diaspora scattered due to Venezuela's ongoing crisis.

Chile's capital witnessed chants of freedom as Venezuelans, like Khaty Yanez, expressed relief over the fall of what many viewed as a dictatorial regime. Similarly, other nations such as Colombia and Peru, with millions of Venezuelan migrants, saw gatherings of people wrapped in their national flag, voicing hopes for a brighter future.

Despite the jubilant scenes, caution lingered. Venezuelan citizens abroad, like Andres Losada in Spain, voiced concerns about their homeland's path forward. Security measures in Caracas underline the uncertainty of this transition, as the nation's future remains a blend of optimism and caution among its populace.

