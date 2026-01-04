Left Menu

Congress Misled: Behind the US Intervention in Venezuela

Democratic members of Congress accused the Trump administration of misleading them about plans for Venezuela, following a surprise attack that deposed President Nicolas Maduro. Officials had previously denied ambitions for regime change, leaving lawmakers frustrated and demanding clarity on US strategy and intentions moving forward.

Members of the US Congress have expressed frustration and betrayal after President Donald Trump's administration launched a sudden intervention in Venezuela to oust President Nicolas Maduro, contradicting earlier assurances that no regime change was planned.

Key officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, had briefed Congress in past months denying any intention of invasion or regime change. Lawmakers now assert that they were consistently misled by the administration regarding its true intentions.

Criticism mounts from both sides of the political aisle, with Democrats and some Republicans questioning the administration's motives and strategy. Concerns about a lack of congressional authorization for such military actions have sparked renewed debate over presidential powers and the need for transparency.

