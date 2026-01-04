Congress Misled: Behind the US Intervention in Venezuela

Members of the US Congress have expressed frustration and betrayal after President Donald Trump's administration launched a sudden intervention in Venezuela to oust President Nicolas Maduro, contradicting earlier assurances that no regime change was planned.

Key officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, had briefed Congress in past months denying any intention of invasion or regime change. Lawmakers now assert that they were consistently misled by the administration regarding its true intentions.

Criticism mounts from both sides of the political aisle, with Democrats and some Republicans questioning the administration's motives and strategy. Concerns about a lack of congressional authorization for such military actions have sparked renewed debate over presidential powers and the need for transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)