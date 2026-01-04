Left Menu

Spain's Stand Against U.S. Intervention in Venezuela

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared Spain would not acknowledge U.S. military intervention in Venezuela, underscoring the importance of adhering to international law. This follows the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces. Sanchez urges a focus on civilians and a fair transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 00:13 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 00:13 IST
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez asserted on Saturday that the Spanish government will not recognize the recent U.S. military intervention in Venezuela as it stands in violation of international law. The intervention resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by American forces overnight.

Sanchez expressed Spain's refusal to acknowledge the Maduro regime while simultaneously rejecting any action that breaches international norms and adds to regional instability. His comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump revealed plans for the U.S. to oversee the country until a 'safe' transition occurs.

The Spanish leader further called for all involved parties to prioritize civilian welfare, respect the United Nations Charter, and ensure a fair and constructive transitional process.

