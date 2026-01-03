Thiruvananthapuram Airport Soars with ACI Level 3 Customer Experience Accreditation

In a significant achievement, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has been awarded Level 3 accreditation by Airports Council International (ACI) for its efforts in customer experience. This upgrade from Level 2, which was granted in July 2024, marks a notable progression in the airport's service quality.

The prestigious accreditation recognizes airports that excel in customer experience management, evaluated on criteria such as airport culture, governance, operational improvements, and customer understanding. Thiruvananthapuram Airport has notably enhanced its passenger experience by increasing retail and food options and integrating advanced technologies.

Innovations like the Digi Yatra system, fast-track immigration, and automatic cleaning robots have contributed to passenger satisfaction. These improvements mark a focused commitment to observing and responding to passenger needs, ensuring a premier travel experience.

