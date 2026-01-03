Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Introduces Assured Pension Scheme for Government Employees

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has introduced the Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme. It aims to fulfill a two-decade demand from government workers and teachers, offering them half of their last drawn salary as a pension. The government will provide necessary funds alongside employee contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-01-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 14:37 IST
Tamil Nadu Introduces Assured Pension Scheme for Government Employees
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that addresses a long-standing demand, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin revealed the Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme on Saturday. This initiative promises government employees and teachers the benefits of the Old Pension Scheme.

The scheme ensures that fifty percent of the employees' last drawn salary will be provided as a guaranteed pension. It reflects a commitment by the state to enhance the welfare of its workforce.

The state government will be supporting the Pension Fund with the necessary additional funding alongside a 10% contribution from employees, ensuring that the scheme has a sustainable financial foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany's Vigilant Eye on Venezuela's Crisis

Germany's Vigilant Eye on Venezuela's Crisis

 Germany
2
Tragedy Strikes as Out-of-Control Truck Hits Pedestrians

Tragedy Strikes as Out-of-Control Truck Hits Pedestrians

 India
3
Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

 Venezuela
4
Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026