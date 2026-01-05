Left Menu

Trump Dismisses Claims of Alleged Ukrainian Strike on Putin's Residence

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed skepticism about Russia's claims of a Ukrainian drone strike on President Vladimir Putin's residence. Moscow accused Kyiv of targeting the residence with 91 long-range drones. However, Ukraine and Western countries have disputed this account, leading to tension in ongoing U.S.-Russia talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed doubt over Russia's claims that Ukraine targeted President Vladimir Putin's residence with a drone strike. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump stated he believed the alleged incident didn't occur as Russia described.

Russia accused Ukraine of attempting a drone strike on Putin's residence in Novgorod, a northern region of the country, using 91 long-range drones. This accusation has prompted Russia to reconsider its stance in ongoing U.S.-involved talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

Ukraine and Western nations have dismissed Russia's accusations, adding further tension to diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

