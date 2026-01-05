Cuban Tragedy: Lives Lost in U.S. Raid on Venezuela

The Cuban government has confirmed the tragic loss of 32 of its citizens in the aftermath of the U.S.-led operation in Venezuela. The raid, intended to apprehend President Nicolas Maduro for prosecution in the U.S., resulted in these casualties.

In response to this profound loss, Havana has declared two days of national mourning on January 5 and 6. The Cuban populace is engaging in this period of reflection and tribute to the lives lost.

Details surrounding the funeral arrangements have yet to be released, as the nation processes this unexpected and sorrowful event.

(With inputs from agencies.)