Cuban Tragedy: Lives Lost in U.S. Raid on Venezuela

The Cuban government announced that 32 Cuban citizens were killed during a U.S. raid in Venezuela aimed at extracting President Nicolas Maduro for prosecution in the United States. In response, Cuba declared two days of mourning, with further details on funeral arrangements to be provided later.

Havana | Updated: 05-01-2026 07:10 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 07:10 IST
The Cuban government has confirmed the tragic loss of 32 of its citizens in the aftermath of the U.S.-led operation in Venezuela. The raid, intended to apprehend President Nicolas Maduro for prosecution in the U.S., resulted in these casualties.

In response to this profound loss, Havana has declared two days of national mourning on January 5 and 6. The Cuban populace is engaging in this period of reflection and tribute to the lives lost.

Details surrounding the funeral arrangements have yet to be released, as the nation processes this unexpected and sorrowful event.

