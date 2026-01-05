China Challenges U.S. Stance on Venezuelan Leadership

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has openly challenged the United States' recent actions in arresting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, asserting that no nation should act as the 'world's judge' or 'world's police.'

During a meeting with Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar in Beijing, Wang emphasized the importance of protecting all nations' sovereignty and security under international law. His statements come as images of Maduro, detained in New York on drug charges, circulate globally.

China, striving to assert its diplomatic influence, faces a test in maintaining its comprehensive strategic partnership with Venezuela as trade tensions with the U.S. continue. The world's second-largest economy has supported Venezuela economically amidst U.S.-led sanctions.