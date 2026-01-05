Left Menu

China Challenges U.S. Stance on Venezuelan Leadership

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticizes the U.S. for acting as the 'world's judge' after its arrest of Venezuela's president. Beijing, seeking global diplomatic influence, views this as a challenge to its strategic partnership with Venezuela amid ongoing trade tensions with the U.S.

Updated: 05-01-2026 07:05 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 07:05 IST
China Challenges U.S. Stance on Venezuelan Leadership
Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has openly challenged the United States' recent actions in arresting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, asserting that no nation should act as the 'world's judge' or 'world's police.'

During a meeting with Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar in Beijing, Wang emphasized the importance of protecting all nations' sovereignty and security under international law. His statements come as images of Maduro, detained in New York on drug charges, circulate globally.

China, striving to assert its diplomatic influence, faces a test in maintaining its comprehensive strategic partnership with Venezuela as trade tensions with the U.S. continue. The world's second-largest economy has supported Venezuela economically amidst U.S.-led sanctions.

China Challenges U.S. Stance on Venezuelan Leadership

