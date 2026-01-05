Joe Root Shines with Another Century in Fifth Ashes Test

In a spectacular display of skill, Joe Root struck his second century of the series, guiding England to a significant 336 for six at the Sydney Cricket Ground by lunch on the second day of the fifth Ashes test.

The England captain rocketed to his 41st test hundred and second on Australian soil with a sleek drive straight down the ground, finishing the session unbeaten on 138. He shares the crease with Will Jacks, who stood firm at three not out.

Amidst the performance, Jamie Smith's innings ended for 46 after being recalled for a no-ball; Harry Brook managed 84 before his dismissal. The Ashes are already secured for Australia, leading the series 3-1 and ensuring the urn's retention.