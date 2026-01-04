Bharat Coking Coal Ltd Set for 2026 IPO Debut

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), a Coal India Ltd subsidiary, is preparing to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on January 9, 2026, which is the first public issue of the year.

This IPO is significant for investors as it reflects the appetite for public sector undertakings in 2026. The sale involves 46.57 crore equity shares by Coal India Ltd and concludes on January 13, with anchor investor bidding starting January 8.

The stock market debut is part of a broader divestment strategy by the government aimed at unlocking the value in Coal India's subsidiaries and promoting transparency. Details on pricing and structure will be announced on January 5, followed by an IPO influenced by a successful year in the primary market in 2025.

