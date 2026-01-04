Bharat Coking Coal Ltd Set for 2026 IPO Debut
Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, will launch its IPO on January 9, 2026, marking the first public issue of the year. The IPO is a significant step in the government's coal sector divestment plan and will close on January 13.
- Country:
- India
Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), a Coal India Ltd subsidiary, is preparing to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on January 9, 2026, which is the first public issue of the year.
This IPO is significant for investors as it reflects the appetite for public sector undertakings in 2026. The sale involves 46.57 crore equity shares by Coal India Ltd and concludes on January 13, with anchor investor bidding starting January 8.
The stock market debut is part of a broader divestment strategy by the government aimed at unlocking the value in Coal India's subsidiaries and promoting transparency. Details on pricing and structure will be announced on January 5, followed by an IPO influenced by a successful year in the primary market in 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BCCL
- Coal India Ltd
- IPO
- 2026
- Dalal Street
- public sector
- CMPDIL
- divestment
- investors
- coal sector