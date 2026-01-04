D-Mart Posts Steady Revenue Climb Amid Expansion Efforts

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, the entity behind the D-Mart retail network, has revealed a significant 13.15% increase in standalone revenue for the third quarter, ending December 31, 2025, amounting to Rs 17,612.62 crore.

This impressive growth compares to Rs 15,565.23 crore a year ago, according to the company's recent regulatory filing with BSE. The retail giant, promoted by the Damani family, continues its expansion with 442 stores, including a temporarily closed outlet in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, due to reconstruction efforts.

The company witnessed an 8.6% quarter-on-quarter revenue rise from Rs 16,218.79 crore in Q2 FY26. A board meeting scheduled for January 10, 2026, will address the unaudited financial outcomes for the quarter and the nine months ending December 31, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)