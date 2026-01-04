Left Menu

D-Mart Posts Steady Revenue Climb Amid Expansion Efforts

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, owner of the D-Mart chain, recorded a 13.15% revenue increase for Q3 2025, totaling Rs 17,612.62 crore. The retailer operates 442 stores and plans to evaluate financial outcomes in January 2026, amidst ongoing store expansions and reconstructions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 11:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Avenue Supermarts Ltd, the entity behind the D-Mart retail network, has revealed a significant 13.15% increase in standalone revenue for the third quarter, ending December 31, 2025, amounting to Rs 17,612.62 crore.

This impressive growth compares to Rs 15,565.23 crore a year ago, according to the company's recent regulatory filing with BSE. The retail giant, promoted by the Damani family, continues its expansion with 442 stores, including a temporarily closed outlet in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, due to reconstruction efforts.

The company witnessed an 8.6% quarter-on-quarter revenue rise from Rs 16,218.79 crore in Q2 FY26. A board meeting scheduled for January 10, 2026, will address the unaudited financial outcomes for the quarter and the nine months ending December 31, 2025.

