D-Mart Posts Steady Revenue Climb Amid Expansion Efforts
Avenue Supermarts Ltd, owner of the D-Mart chain, recorded a 13.15% revenue increase for Q3 2025, totaling Rs 17,612.62 crore. The retailer operates 442 stores and plans to evaluate financial outcomes in January 2026, amidst ongoing store expansions and reconstructions.
- Country:
- India
Avenue Supermarts Ltd, the entity behind the D-Mart retail network, has revealed a significant 13.15% increase in standalone revenue for the third quarter, ending December 31, 2025, amounting to Rs 17,612.62 crore.
This impressive growth compares to Rs 15,565.23 crore a year ago, according to the company's recent regulatory filing with BSE. The retail giant, promoted by the Damani family, continues its expansion with 442 stores, including a temporarily closed outlet in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, due to reconstruction efforts.
The company witnessed an 8.6% quarter-on-quarter revenue rise from Rs 16,218.79 crore in Q2 FY26. A board meeting scheduled for January 10, 2026, will address the unaudited financial outcomes for the quarter and the nine months ending December 31, 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)