Indian Equities Poised for Strong 2026 Recovery: Antique Stock Broking Report

Indian equity markets are projected to achieve a stronger performance in 2026, bolstered by a potential recovery in corporate earnings, improving macroeconomic conditions, and a possible resurgence in foreign investor inflows. These insights are part of the 'India Equity Strategy 2026: Earnings Redux' report by Antique Stock Broking Limited, highlighting the challenges faced in 2025, including earnings downgrades and foreign portfolio investor outflows.

The report suggests that India might enter a 'Goldilocks' phase of robust growth coupled with moderate inflation, supported by policies from the government and the Reserve Bank of India. The anticipated finalization of bilateral trade agreements with the US and EU is viewed as a positive sign for medium-term economic prospects.

Antique forecasts a rebound in corporate earnings and FPI flows, the key pain points of 2025, potentially leading to a better performing market in 2026. Projections indicate a 16% compound annual growth rate for Nifty earnings per share from FY26 to FY28, significantly improving from previous years. Economic stability and an expected revival in private capital expenditure and financial sectors are seen as driving factors, along with increased interest in mid- and small-cap stocks.