A Milestone Move: Gig Workers Win First Step Towards Social Security

Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member, Raghav Chadha, has applauded the central government's release of draft Social Security Rules aimed at gig workers, under the latest labor codes. Termed the Code on Social Security (Central) Rules, 2025, the draft envisions equipping gig workers with essential social security benefits and safeguards.

Chadha celebrated this initiative as a crucial stride towards recognizing and valuing the arduous efforts of gig workers. He congratulated them via a post on 'X', hailing the draft as a vital win despite app-based platforms remaining inattentive to workers' pleas. Chadha's consistent advocacy in Parliament reflects his dedication to the gig workers' cause.

He emphasized that the government's acknowledgment wasn't merely prompted by his parliamentary speeches but resulted from the collective voices of the workers. The new rules propose to legally recognize gig workers and assign them unique identities. Chadha, during a Parliament session, highlighted the harsh conditions faced by gig workers and called for regulations to ensure their protection and fair compensation.

For the first time, the new code includes definitions and provisions specifically for gig and platform workers, setting the stage for comprehensive social security measures. This includes a Social Security Fund and a National Board dedicated to their welfare. Additionally, the e-Shram portal, launched in 2021, aims to consolidate data on unorganized workers and integrate various welfare schemes into a single platform.