Bhogapuram Airport Set to Propel Andhra's Economic Future

The upcoming Bhogapuram Airport near Visakhapatnam marked a crucial milestone with a successful validation flight conducted by an Air India aircraft. Present at the event were Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and senior officials, signifying the airport's operational readiness in compliance with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's regulatory demands.

Celebrated as a historic milestone in Andhra Pradesh's development trajectory, Bhogapuram Airport is anticipated to position Visakhapatnam as the 'economic capital of the East.' Its world-class infrastructure promises to significantly boost economic activities, generating employment, strengthening trade, and enhancing regional connectivity, ultimately placing the region on the global aviation map.

Developed under a Public-Private Partnership model by GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited, the airport aims to accommodate six million passengers annually. With over 90 percent completion, it will include an aerotropolis, aviation hub, and a state-of-the-art cargo terminal, addressing both passenger and cargo traffic efficiently.