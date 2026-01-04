Left Menu

Chaos at Bergamo Airport: Technical Glitches and Poor Visibility Cause Major Disruptions

Bergamo Orio-al-Serio Airport, a major hub for Ryanair, faced significant disruptions due to technical issues and poor visibility, halting flights and stranding thousands of passengers. The issue was resolved by midnight, but delays and cancellations persisted, affecting numerous flights and causing widespread inconvenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 04-01-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 15:50 IST
Bergamo Orio-al-Serio Airport, a key hub for Ryanair flights to Milan, experienced significant disruptions on Saturday evening due to technical issues and poor visibility. This left thousands of passengers stranded overnight, as flights were suspended following problems with the airport's landing guidance system.

SACBO, the company operating the airport, announced the resolution of technical problems around midnight. However, warnings persisted on the airport's website about potential delays and cancellations. As a result, 26 departing flights were canceled, six were diverted to other airports, and seven were rescheduled for Sunday.

Local media reported the first flight suspensions began around 1700 GMT. Despite the initial chaos, some Ryanair and Neos flights eventually departed as conditions improved, bringing relief to many stranded passengers.

