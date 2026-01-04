Tragic Accidents in Chhattisgarh: Community Outraged

In Chhattisgarh's Korba district, three tragic road accidents claimed the lives of three individuals, sparking community outrage. A woman and her daughter were fatally struck by a vehicle while returning home on a two-wheeler in Darri town, leading villagers to block the road in protest.

In a separate incident on National Highway-130 near Bagdeva village, Niladas Manikpuri lost his life after being run over by a speeding trailer truck. The series of accidents have prompted police efforts to pacify the angry villagers who have staged blockades to express their frustrations.

The incidents have highlighted the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures and responsive emergency services in the region to prevent future tragedies from occurring.