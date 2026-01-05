Left Menu

Blasts at Dhenkanal: Illegal Quarry Exposes Political Fissures

A blast at an illegal stone quarry in Dhenkanal, Odisha, resulted in two worker fatalities, sparking a political controversy. Police arrested the quarry's supervisor and are investigating the owner. The opposition accused the state government, led by BJP, of permitting unchecked illegal mining, stressing its impact on revenue collections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhenkanal | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:11 IST
The Odisha Police arrested Chhabindra Mahakud on Monday in relation to the deaths of two workers at an illegal stone quarry in Dhenkanal district. The unlicensed quarry was the site of Saturday night's fatal blast, killing workers Abhi Singh and Budhu Munda instantly, according to Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar.

Police have registered a case against the quarry owner and are conducting further investigations. Raids have been executed to check the legality of other quarries in the area, Sonkar reported. The incident set off a political storm with the opposition BJD criticizing the BJP-led state government for alleged laxity in addressing illegal mining activities.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty argued that illegal mining has led to a downturn in mineral revenue, citing a decrease from Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 34,000 crore for major minerals and from Rs 1,485 crore to Rs 600 crore for minor minerals between 2023 and 2025. The state government has yet to comment on these allegations amidst the intensifying political debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

