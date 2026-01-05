Dwindling Candidates But Surging Women's Participation in Mumbai Civic Polls

The upcoming elections for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have seen a significant drop in the number of candidates. This year, 1,700 candidates—879 women and 821 men—are contending for 227 seats, marking a 25.27% decrease from the 2,275 candidates in the 2017 elections.

Political analysts attribute the decline to alliances among major political parties and the rising costs of election campaigning, which have deterred independent candidates. Notably, former rivals like the BJP and Shiv Sena are teaming up, while the Congress runs separately. The decline in candidates comes as stakes are high to control one of India's richest civic bodies.

The elections, set for January 15, face a lower candidate pool leading to both two-cornered and multi-cornered fights within the 227 wards. Despite the scarcity of candidates, women have emerged in majority over men, showcasing an evolving political landscape. Election results will be declared on January 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)