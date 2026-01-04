Left Menu

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Father and Sons' Lives

A tragic road accident on Agra-Etawah National Highway-19 in Uttar Pradesh led to the deaths of Vineet Kumar and his two young sons. Their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding dumper truck. Police and medical personnel confirmed their deaths after the victims were rushed to a nearby health center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 04-01-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 23:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating road accident on the Agra-Etawah National Highway-19 resulted in the deaths of a father and his two young sons. According to police reports, Vineet Kumar, 40, was riding with his sons Mohit, 10, and Nishant, 8, when their motorcycle was allegedly struck by a speeding dumper truck near Jamuna Bagh on Sunday evening.

The tragic incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. and has left the community in shock. The victims were traveling from their native Kaurari Kheda village in Firozabad district to a family function in the Bhidrua village under the Saifai police station. Eyewitnesses alerted the authorities to the horrific scene.

Emergency responders immediately transported all three to the Community Health Centre in Jaswantnagar, but unfortunately, the medical team declared them dead upon arrival. This accident underscores the perils of highway travel as authorities begin investigations to determine the exact cause of the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

