TSMC Shares Hit Record Highs on Semiconductor Surge

In an extraordinary show of market strength, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) saw its shares spike to an unprecedented NT$1,650 during early trading on Monday, marking an increase of NT$65 from its last close. This surge catapulted the company's total market valuation to over NT$42.78 trillion, according to Focus Taiwan.

The catalyst behind this rise was a rally in the global semiconductor industry towards the end of last week. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumped over 4%, mirroring the impressive performance of TSMC's American depositary receipts (ADRs), which climbed USD 15.72, or 5.17%, closing at a peak of USD 319.61. As a result, TSMC's market value soared to USD 1.657 trillion, surpassing industry giants like Meta and Broadcom, and earning the firm the sixth position globally in market capitalization.

Investor sentiment continues to be bullish as market watchers eagerly anticipate TSMC's financial disclosures scheduled for January 15. The world's leading contract chipmaker is expected to present positive earnings guidance, a factor that has fueled recent stock purchases. Optimism around TSMC's pivotal role in the global semiconductor supply chain sustains its meteoric market trajectory.