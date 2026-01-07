Australia Seizes Commanding Ashes Position with First-Innings Lead in Sydney
Australia achieved a formidable first-innings lead against England in the fifth Ashes Test at Sydney Cricket Ground, concluding their innings at 567. Key performances included Steve Smith's 138. With a series lead of 3-1, they have secured retention of the Ashes urn for another season.
- Country:
- Australia
Australia bolstered their already strong position in the Ashes series by securing a first-innings lead of 183 on the fourth day at the Sydney Cricket Ground. They were dismissed for 567 before lunch, highlighting their dominance over England.
Steve Smith's contribution of 138 runs was a key highlight, before he was dismissed by England's Josh Tongue, who claimed three wickets for 97 runs. Tongue also took the wickets of Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland in a succinct 45-minute session of adept bowling.
Despite the day's struggles for England, Australia commands a 3-1 lead in the series, effectively ensuring they will retain the coveted Ashes urn. As the Ashes continue, Australia's solid innings here reinforces their formidable status in international cricket.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia Treads Close to England's First-Innings in Sydney's Ashes Test
Root and Brook Shine in Ashes Revival Amid Sydney Storm
Marnus Labuschagne Shines and Sparks Tensions on Day 2 of Sydney Ashes Test
Joe Root's Triumph in Sydney: A Possible Final Bow
Tense Ashes Opening Day Sees England Bat First Amid Sydney Skies