Australia Seizes Commanding Ashes Position with First-Innings Lead in Sydney

Australia bolstered their already strong position in the Ashes series by securing a first-innings lead of 183 on the fourth day at the Sydney Cricket Ground. They were dismissed for 567 before lunch, highlighting their dominance over England.

Steve Smith's contribution of 138 runs was a key highlight, before he was dismissed by England's Josh Tongue, who claimed three wickets for 97 runs. Tongue also took the wickets of Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland in a succinct 45-minute session of adept bowling.

Despite the day's struggles for England, Australia commands a 3-1 lead in the series, effectively ensuring they will retain the coveted Ashes urn. As the Ashes continue, Australia's solid innings here reinforces their formidable status in international cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)