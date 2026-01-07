Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok is drawing sharp criticism from global governments over its role in creating unauthorized, sexually explicit images of women and children. The controversy reached a boiling point as key technology figures in Britain and Polish lawmakers demand a crackdown on the tool.

Beyond Europe, officials in the European Union, India, Malaysia, and Brazil have voiced their condemnation. These countries criticize Grok for its nudifying capabilities, urging swift action to prevent further misuse.

The AI's troubling content raises alarms about broader implications of deepfake technology. Musk's company, xAI, has received widespread calls for increased regulation and oversight as nations seek to mitigate potential harm.