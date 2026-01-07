Left Menu

Venezuela's Sanctioned Oil Transfer to the U.S.

Venezuela will be transferring 30 to 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the U.S. after President Nicolas Maduro's arrest by U.S. forces. President Trump announced that the oil will be sold at market price, with proceeds managed to benefit both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 05:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 05:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic geopolitical shift, Venezuela is set to transfer between 30 and 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the United States. The announcement comes in the wake of the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who was apprehended by U.S. forces over the weekend.

President Donald Trump revealed that the oil would be sold at current market rates. He emphasized that the revenue generated from these sales will be under his direct control as the President of the United States, ensuring that it serves the interests of both Venezuela and the United States.

Trump made the statement through a social media post, underscoring his administration's aim to use the oil profits to support economic stability and prosperity for the peoples of both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

