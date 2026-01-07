Left Menu

Neymar's Santos Saga: A Homecoming of Hope

Neymar extends his contract with Santos until 2026, aiming for a World Cup return despite injury setbacks. The 33-year-old rejoined Santos in 2025, aiding their top-flight survival. Brazil's top scorer since 2023 seeks to fulfill dreams with his homeland club and national team, eyeing a World Cup comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 05:50 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 05:50 IST
Neymar

Neymar has committed to extending his stay with Santos until the end of 2026, the Brazilian club announced on Tuesday. This decision comes as the forward hopes for a World Cup call-up despite his recurrent injuries.

The 33-year-old sensation made his return to Santos in January 2025, playing a pivotal role in ensuring the club's survival in the top tier of Brazilian football, contributing five goals in the crucial last five matches.

After undergoing successful knee surgery, Neymar remains Brazil's all-time top scorer with 79 goals but hasn't played for the national team since 2023. Brazil's World Cup journey begins soon against Scotland, Morocco, and Haiti in Group C across venues in North America.

