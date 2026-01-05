Left Menu

Indrani Mukerjea Returns with 'Nayika Bhoomika': A Riveting Theatrical Rendition of Tagore's Heroines

Indrani Mukerjea is set to premiere her new theatre production, 'Nayika Bhoomika,' on January 9, 2026, in Mumbai. This play delves into four of Rabindranath Tagore's female characters, offering a fresh, contemporary exploration of their complex narratives and themes of desire, dignity, and selfhood.

Indrani Mukerjea Deepens Her Tagore Journey with Nayika Bhoomika, a Dance Drama Premiering in Mumbai on January 9. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The stage is set for Indrani Mukerjea's 'Nayika Bhoomika,' a theatrical exploration of Rabindranath Tagore's esteemed female characters, premiering on January 9, 2026, at Mumbai's St. Andrew's Auditorium. Following her acclaimed 'Chitrangada - Ek Sashakt Naari,' Mukerjea's latest endeavor promises a modern rendition of Tagore's vibrant narratives.

Focusing on nuances of desire, dignity, rebellion, and selfhood, 'Nayika Bhoomika' brings to life four iconic women from Tagore's short stories. The cast boasts a dynamic ensemble including Mukerjea, Maninee De, Aakriti Sharma, and Subrat Panda, drawing audiences into a rich tapestry of womanhood.

Mukerjea's vision, enhanced by directors Madhumita and Tony, merges classical elements with contemporary staging, reinforced by Shantanu Bhattacharya's original music. As IME seeks to expand its artistic repertoire, this production underscores a commitment to text-driven narratives and thought-provoking storytelling.

