U.S. to Oversee Venezuelan Oil Turnover

The U.S. is set to manage 30 to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil following the toppling of President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces. The oil will be sold at market value, and President Trump will ensure profits benefit both Venezuelan and U.S. citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 06:41 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 06:41 IST
U.S. to Oversee Venezuelan Oil Turnover
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a consequential turn of events, Venezuela is slated to shift control of 30 to 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the United States, according to an announcement by President Donald Trump on Tuesday. This follows the deposing of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, an action executed by U.S. forces over the weekend.

President Trump declared that the oil would be sold at its market price, underscoring that the monetary gains from the sale will be directly managed by him. He emphasized that the revenue would be allocated to benefit both Venezuelan citizens and the American public, reflecting a strategic economic maneuver amidst geopolitically charged circumstances.

The move signals a pivotal shift in the political landscape of Venezuela and highlights the deepening involvement of the United States in the region's governance. The decision poses significant implications for international markets and underscores the entwined nature of global oil dynamics and political strategy.

