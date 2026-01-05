Left Menu

Tragic Accidents Claim Lives in Rajasthan

Two separate accidents in Rajasthan have resulted in casualties. A sleeper bus overturned in Jalore, killing three including an elderly couple, and injuring 12 passengers. Another collision in Sikar district resulted in three dead and two injured. Rescue efforts were initiated promptly by locals and police.

In a somber turn of events, Rajasthan witnessed two tragic accidents over the weekend. In Jalore, a high-speed sleeper bus carrying passengers from Sanchore to Karauli overturned after colliding with a tree. The incident took place on Sunday night, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, including an elderly couple.

The bus crash left 12 passengers injured, many of whom were asleep during the impact. Rescue efforts were immediately carried out by locals and the police, who broke window panes to free those trapped inside. The deceased were identified as Phaglu Ram and Hau Devi from Sanchore, and Amritlal from Bharatpur, who succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

In a separate incident on Monday, three individuals lost their lives in Sikar district following a collision between a car and a passenger vehicle on the Reengus-Khatushyamji road. The deceased include Ajay Devanda, Gaurav Saini, and Ajay Saini, while two others are receiving treatment at SMS hospital in Jaipur.

