Elderly Couple's Tragic Murder Shocks Quiet Neighborhood in Delhi

An elderly couple was discovered murdered in their home in Shahdara, East Delhi, on early Sunday, with authorities suspecting robbery as a potential motive, according to official reports.

Police have initiated an investigation, employing CCTV footage analysis from several locales and examining forensic evidence.

The shocking event has sent ripples through the quiet neighborhood as detectives focus on tracing suspicious movements and analyzing call records in the bid to resolve the case swiftly.

