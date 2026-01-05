Left Menu

Dense Fog Leads to Tragic Collision on Gwalior Highway

Two people died and four were injured in a multi-vehicle collision on Gwalior highway in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, caused by dense fog. The victims, identified as Vishnu and Imran, were involved in incidents where a car hit a truck, followed by subsequent crashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:43 IST
On Monday, a tragic accident occurred on the Gwalior highway in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, resulting in two fatalities and four injuries. Dense fog was a contributing factor when six vehicles collided, according to police officials.

The deceased individuals have been identified as 58-year-old Vishnu and 40-year-old Imran. Vishnu was driving a truck, while Imran was in a car when the unfortunate incident took place.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Abhishek Agarwal reported that the accident happened around 8 am due to limited visibility caused by thick fog. The initial collision involved a car and a truck, leading to a domino effect with additional vehicles crashing. The injured have been hospitalized for treatment.

