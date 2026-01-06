Tragic Gorge Plunge: Six Injured in SUV Accident

Six women sustained injuries when their SUV careened into a gorge on the Bijhari-Dhangota road, authorities said on Tuesday. The serious mishap occurred Monday night, impacting two of the women with severe injuries.

Locals who heard the cries for help rushed to the scene and alerted the police. With community assistance, officers facilitated the rescue of the injured and transported them to Binjari Community Health Centre for immediate care. Subsequently, all were moved to Hamirpur District Hospital for further treatment, reported Barsar Deputy SP Lalman Sharma.

A case has been logged, with investigations underway to determine the accident's cause. Initial findings indicate the absence of warning signs as a potential factor. Despite the Public Works Department installing speed breakers, there were no warning indications or visible markers on the road.

(With inputs from agencies.)