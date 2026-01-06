Left Menu

Tragic Gorge Plunge: Six Injured in SUV Accident

Six women were injured in an SUV accident on the Bijhari-Dhangota road. The vehicle, part of Baldev Singh's family returning home, plunged into a gorge. Locals and police rescued the injured, who were initially treated at Binjari Community Health Centre before being referred to Hamirpur District Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 06-01-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 16:25 IST
Tragic Gorge Plunge: Six Injured in SUV Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Six women sustained injuries when their SUV careened into a gorge on the Bijhari-Dhangota road, authorities said on Tuesday. The serious mishap occurred Monday night, impacting two of the women with severe injuries.

Locals who heard the cries for help rushed to the scene and alerted the police. With community assistance, officers facilitated the rescue of the injured and transported them to Binjari Community Health Centre for immediate care. Subsequently, all were moved to Hamirpur District Hospital for further treatment, reported Barsar Deputy SP Lalman Sharma.

A case has been logged, with investigations underway to determine the accident's cause. Initial findings indicate the absence of warning signs as a potential factor. Despite the Public Works Department installing speed breakers, there were no warning indications or visible markers on the road.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Vision for India 2047: The Growth Engine

Haryana's Vision for India 2047: The Growth Engine

 India
2
Allies Convene in Paris: Ukraine's Security Amid Rising Tensions

Allies Convene in Paris: Ukraine's Security Amid Rising Tensions

 France
3
Record-Breaking Institutional Investments Boost Indian Real Estate

Record-Breaking Institutional Investments Boost Indian Real Estate

 India
4
Western Region News Highlights: Key Issues and Developments

Western Region News Highlights: Key Issues and Developments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026