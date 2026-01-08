Left Menu

Crisis in Yemen: Southern Separatists and Regional Rift Intensify

The absence of southern separatist leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi from Riyadh crisis talks has heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE over Yemen. The Southern Transitional Council claims control of Aden, while Saudi-backed forces advance. Internal and external political struggles risk further destabilizing the region.

Zubaidi

Tensions soared in Yemen as Aidarous al-Zubaidi, leader of the Southern Transitional Council (STC), did not attend crisis talks in Riyadh, clouding efforts to address military escalations in the region. His absence further fueled the ongoing rift between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Despite the missing leader, Mohammad Al Ghaithi, another senior STC official, arrived in the Saudi capital, aiming to prepare for a South-South dialogue under Saudi sponsorship. Meanwhile, factions supported by Saudi Arabia pushed towards Aden, complicating diplomatic resolutions.

Persistent conflicts and Zubaidi's alleged treason charges highlight the UAE's complex foreign policy and its strained alliance with Saudi Arabia. This regional discord emphasizes the fragile stability in Yemen as the country grapples with internal and external tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

