Outrage in Sachendi: Police Scandal and High-Stakes Investigation
A local YouTuber has been arrested and a police sub-inspector is wanted in connection with the abduction and gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Sachendi. The incident has resulted in significant administrative changes within the police force, leading to suspensions and intensified investigation efforts.
A local YouTuber was arrested and a police sub-inspector has gone on the run related to the abduction and gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Sachendi, police stated on Wednesday.
The case has prompted serious administrative actions, with Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal dismissing Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Dinesh Chandra Tripathi and suspending Sachendi Station House Officer Vikram Singh over allegations of compliance failures and fact distortion.
Further investigations revealed inappropriate involvement of police personnel, leading to widespread political outrage and calls for justice as authorities vow transparency in the ongoing probe.
