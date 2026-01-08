Outrage in Sachendi: Police Scandal and High-Stakes Investigation

A local YouTuber was arrested and a police sub-inspector has gone on the run related to the abduction and gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Sachendi, police stated on Wednesday.

The case has prompted serious administrative actions, with Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal dismissing Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Dinesh Chandra Tripathi and suspending Sachendi Station House Officer Vikram Singh over allegations of compliance failures and fact distortion.

Further investigations revealed inappropriate involvement of police personnel, leading to widespread political outrage and calls for justice as authorities vow transparency in the ongoing probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)