Mahindra & Mahindra Rev Up: Surging Growth and Pioneering SUV Innovations

Mahindra & Mahindra's strategic moves in product innovation have positioned the company for robust growth in 2025, following a surge in sales with new entries like the XUV 7XO and electric model XEV 9S. The automaker attributes success to its differentiated SUV portfolio, driving momentum in the competitive Indian market.

Last year's market dynamics saw Mahindra & Mahindra climbing to become the second-largest passenger vehicle maker in India, surpassing Tata Motors and Hyundai, aided by strong demand for SUVs which constituted 55.8% of total passenger vehicle sales. GST reforms further amplified Mahindra's growth, notably boosting the less than 3.5-tonne vehicle segment.

CEO Rajesh Jejurikar highlights the company's strategy of maintaining high sales volumes at premium price points, enhancing revenue and profit margins. The introduction of the XUV 7XO is predicted to raise monthly sales by 30%, while expansion plans at Chakan aim to bolster production capacity by 2027, positioning the automaker strongly in both the conventional and electric vehicle markets.